Portsmouth antiques shop Squirrels to close down after 35 years

A BELOVED Portsmouth shop that has been trading for 35 years will be closing its doors for good at the end of this month.

Squirrels in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, will be shutting down on April 30, according to the owner, Brian Futcher.

He says that the antiques and collectables shop has struggled to make a profit for ‘quite a while’ – leading him to make the tough decision to close.

Mr Futcher, 75, has been at the helm since day one, but says all good things must come to an end.

He said: ‘The shop might not have brought in a profit for quite a while but it did bring a lot of goodwill and community spirit, so I have fought to keep it going for as long as I can.

‘People do see it as a part of the local community so it took a lot of soul-searching to come to this decision.

‘I like to think it has brought people some joy in the time it’s been around.’

Mr Futcher says the 35 years of business are a reason to celebrate, but is sad that he has to call it a day.

The news comes after Portsmouth party shop U Need Us closed for good last weekend.

‘I would have liked to carry on but it would seem that this shop has now run its course,’ Mr Futcher said.