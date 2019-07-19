Portsmouth Bathstore to continue trading under new name after parent company falls into administration

A BATHROOM showroom will begin trading under a new name after it’s parent company fell into adminstration.

The Bathstore in the Pompey Centre, Fratton Way, will be re-branded Wash Bathrooms it has been announced.

The shop will be holding a clearance sale with up to 80 per cent off certain items.

Bathstore has gone into administration but the franchise in Portsmouth is set to continue trading with exciting new ranges and products from leading bathroom brands across the bathroom market.

A spokesman for the Fratton showroom said: ‘We continue to trade and look after our existing and new customers by supplying products from across the bathroom market from leading brands including, Roca, Tavistock, Mira, Crosswater, Grohe, Aqualisa as well as unbranded products, enabling us to meet everyone’s requirements regardless of budget.’

The shop will continue to offer planning and design services as well as full bathroom installation.