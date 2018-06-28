Portsmouth Beer Festival is returning for a fifth time later this year

BEER lovers will be delighted to learn that a much-loved festival is set to return to the city.

Portsmouth Beer Festival is back for its fifth year at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, December 21 and Saturday, December 22.

Ben Miles, organiser, said: ‘We are back for Christmas after taking a break this summer. We are delighted to be coming back in December.

‘We are going to make our craft beers section bigger and still have our large range of over 120 beers. It’s the classic beer festival which Portsmouth loves.’

He said that beers would be featured from local breweries as well as from around the UK.

Ben said: ‘The rise of craft beer has been phenomenal over the past few years, and it’s something we had to include in our offering.

‘We like to be able to offer all the traditional hallmarks of a beer festival, but with the addition of the modern expectations of the discerning beer drinkers. The choice nowadays is huge and we like to celebrate that at Portsmouth Beer Festival as much as possible.’

The event will also feature a Prosecco bar, mulled wine and a gin bar.

The event will be raising money for the Thunder Foundation, a charity committed to improving the lives of homeless and disadvantaged children in Kenya.

The live entertainment line-up consists of local favourites The Silver Beatles confirmed for the Saturday evening and Bog Rolling Stones on the Friday evening, with many more top names to be announced soon.

There will also be the usual foodie favourites to help wash down the beers including a hog roast and barbecue.

Tickets cost £12.25. To book go to portsmouthbeerfestival.wordpress.com/