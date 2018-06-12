Portsmouth-born chef Lois scoops coveted Cordon Bleu scholarship

Have your say

A WOMAN from Portsmouth has scored a lucrative cooking scholarship after winning a competition entered by hundreds of people.

Lois Copper defeated nearly 500 participants to win the Julia Child Scholarship, hosted by Le Cordon Bleu in London.

She claimed victory among the contest’s remaining 16 finalists and won a prize worth more than £45,000.

The award includes a nine-month course and comprises two respected culinary qualifications – the Diplôme de Pâtisserie and the Diplôme de Cuisine.

And on top of that, she has even secured an internship with Masterchef judge Monica Galetti, at her restaurant, Mere, in Bloomsbury, London.

Reflecting on the competition, Ms Copper said: ‘When I found out I had won I couldn’t believe it as it was totally unexpected. It still hasn’t sunk in.

‘The training you get at Le Cordon Bleu is the best in the world.

‘It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.’

Now, enjoying the spoils of her talent, Lois will chase her ultimate dream of running her own restaurant.

Le Cordon Bleu is one of the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools in the world – boasting more than 35 bases in 20 countries.

It takes on 20,000 students from across the globe each year.

The Julia Child Scholarship is named after a former Cordon Bleu student of the same name.