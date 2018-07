Have your say

A BREWERY is holding an open day featuring live music and a barbecue.

The event, at Urban Island Brewing Company, in Limberline Spur, Hilsea, will take place on Saturday, July 14, from 11am until 6pm.

There will be live music from Dicey Riley.

A tweet from the firm said: ‘All are welcome to our free event including friendly dogs and happy children. We look forward to great day with you all!’