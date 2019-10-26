Portsmouth businesses to give free makeovers to people with autism ahead of winter prom

ADULTS with learning disabilities will be suited, booted and given a free makeover ahead of a prom night later this year.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Royal British Legion club in Lucknow Street, Portsmouth, will play host to a winter wonderland-themed prom for people with learning disabilities and/or autism in Hampshire and Sussex.

The event is being held on behalf of Make – a project from the Aldingbourne Trust based in Cornwall Road, Fratton.

But organisers have been able to go one step further by rallying the community to giving those attending the event a chance to pick out their dream outfit, as well as be pampered ahead of the main event.

The trust will host a shopping evening on Friday, November 8, where guests can choose from a range beautiful prom dresses, suits, shirts, ties and accessories – with snacks available while they shop.

Then on the day of the prom, the team will be hosting a ‘get ready event’ where more than 50 hairdressers and make up artists will be turning the centre into a salon for the day.

Businesses from far and wide pledged their support for the event on social media, from doing hair and makeup to donating prom dresses to wear.

Sam Butler from Sammy B’s Hair Designs in Felpham said: ‘I would absolutely love to help, obviously no charge for such a rewarding honour.’

‘I’d be truly privileged to be a part of it,’ added Jenna Ahmed, from Hair in Bloom, Portsmouth.

Make’s team leader Sarah Mitas said: ‘We love to create opportunities for the people we support to have fun and live the lives they choose.

‘This is a great opportunity for people to make new friends and new connections within the local community.

‘Many people have not been able to experience a traditional school prom – so this will make many dreams come true.’

The Winter Wonderland Prom is open to anyone over the age of 18 with a learning disability and/or autism.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased by calling Sarah on (023) 9282 2026.