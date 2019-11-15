Have your say

Portsmouth Christmas market is back for 2019 and there are a range of different food, drink and gift stalls on offer.

The market in Commercial Road opens on Saturday ​and will be in operation until Sunday December 29.

As usual there will be a mix of stalls for people to buy a Christmas present for their loved ones and grab something to eat and drink at the same time.

This year, the market will also include a giant walk-in LED bauble which visitors are encouraged to come take pictures in – it could make for the perfect seasonal selfie!

Visitors will be treated to comfort food from across the world, served out of the market’s charming wooden stalls.

Greek gyros, oriental noodle dishes, German sausages and traditional British pies alongside big helpings of mashed potato will all be available too.

The market will be open from 10am to 7pm each day.

While a lot of old favourite stalls and cabins will be returning to the market there will be lot of new ones to enjoy.

Here is the list of Christmas stalls this year:

Taste of Mandalay – Authentic Burmese street food

Traditional Carvery

German Bratwurst

Unique Grill - Hungarian Grilled Meats

Red star Catering - Japanese food

Pitta Pitta - Greek Gyros

Personalised​ Christmas Decorations

Personalised Christmas Stockings

Tina Bucknall - Ladies Fashion

Click heat - Heat Packs

Cats protection

Iconz art work - Portrait drawings

Snowdonia Cheese

Burrow Venues - Festive bar