Portsmouth City Council recruits more bin lorry drivers in bid to ease disruption over national shortage
MORE bin lorry drivers are being recruited in Portsmouth as some residents have faced disruptions in collections.
Two drivers have been brought in this week, with two more to follow next week amid a national shortage.
As reported, Havant and East Hampshire district councils have faced major problems with rubbish collections.
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council leader, has said the city is in a ‘better position’ than some.
He said: ‘The lack of people to drive lorries, mostly rubbish collections, is difficult.
‘We have two drivers starting this week and another two start Monday next week.
‘We’ve also had a scheme to train people up so they may be loaders but we train them up to be drivers - we pay for their training - and we’ve always done that.
‘So in Portsmouth we’re in a better position than most.’
But he did say residents had faced disruption, with new drivers learning collection routes. There have been some missed collections.
Logistics firms have also previously spoken out about the need for more drivers.
Report missed collections at portsmouth.gov.uk