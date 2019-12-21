Portsmouth coffee shop is offering free coffee on Christmas day for people who aren't feeling festive

A COFFEE shop will open its doors on Christmas Day, offering free coffee.

Hideout Coffee in Portsmouth will open from 9am until midday, handing out free coffees to people who are spending Christmas alone, or those who are simply not in the mood to celebrate.

A team will be on hand at the shop, which is on Lord Montgomery Way, to help brighten up Christmas for those who need it.

Manager Ross Shackleford said: ‘Christmas is a hard time of year for some people. For some people it’s not a happy time, there’s a lot of people that aren’t with their families at Christmas.

‘We figured it would be a nice thing to do, we’ll be there with the coffee machine on anyway giving each other presents, so it’s a nice thing if anyone is feeling down.

‘Just because it’s Christmas, it doesn’t mean your life has to be wrapped up in some perfect bow, sparkling under candlelight.’

The team took to their Instagram page to tell people they would be open, which generated a lot of positive feedback from followers.

The shop opened earlier this year and offers fresh coffee, as well as freshly-baked doughnuts.