Portsmouth Costa Coffee shop to shut after just two years ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A COFFEE chain has revealed that it will be closing one of its Portsmouth branches less than two years after it opened.

The Costa in London Road, Hilsea in the Southdowns View block of apartments, was opened at the end of September 2017.

At the opening ceremony Costa’s operations manager Maddie Scoates said that the store wanted ‘to embed ourselves as part of the community’ and made a donation to Hilsea LDD Youth Club.

But two years on, the chain has announced its last day of trading.

A spokesperson remained tight-lipped about the reasons why, saying only: ‘Costa Coffee can confirm the closure of its store in Hilsea, Portsmouth on Saturday, August 31 - all staff will be redeployed to other stores in the local area.’

In Portsmouth, there are also Costa branches in Cosham High Street, Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road, and Palmerston Road in Southsea.