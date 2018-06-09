Portsmouth council’s Dunsbury Park ‘ready to go’

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH City Council is looking forward to welcoming more businesses to their 45-acre industrial park.

Dunsbury Park, in Havant, has space to home nine companies, with two big names already confirmed.

Breeze Motor Group is relocating at Dunsbury Park

International clothing brand Fat Face and the local VW Breeze Motor Group have already taken sites in the park.

A council spokesman said there had been a lot of interest in the business park.

He said: ‘We have had lots of interest in the sites already.

‘The whole park is now levelled out and ready to be used and we have two huge ponds that act as draining capacity for a one in a 100 year storm.

‘It also has high speed broadband, water and gas – everything clients would ever need.

‘The site is ready to go.’

It is hoped sites in the industrial park will be filled by next year and will create around 5,000 new jobs.

One site is proposed as a hotel with the rest as a mix of offices and warehouses.