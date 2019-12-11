Portsmouth couple celebrate a year since launching their app for globetrotters

A TRAVEL-loving couple are celebrating a year since launching their mobile app that helps people who are abroad to find travel destinations.

Connor Hoare and his girlfriend Daisy Flood, from Copnor, launched Worldee in December 2018 after taking a trip to Rome and struggling to find good tourist attractions.

Now, a year after the launch, entrepreneur Connor is urging people with ideas for a business to take the plunge and pursue them.

The 24-year-old, who also plays for Moneyfields FC in Portsmouth, said: ‘The idea for Worldee started from a throwaway comment and it was a lightbulb moment.

‘If you have something good, make sure you’re ready to do it because it’s hard, but if you know you can do it just go for it.’

The pair do all of the work towards the app themselves, including marketing, which they said has been helped by social media, which has been an important tool to help them grow the business.

He said: ‘Instagram is important to us, as well as Facebook travel groups.

‘At the end of the day, people are on their phones all the time. It’s easier to get someone to look at their phone than a billboard.’

The app, which allows users to point their phone at an area and shows them different bars, restaurants, tourist attractions and more, has now been used over 45,000 times in 150 cities across the world.

Connor and Daisy also use the app to promote independent businesses in the Portsmouth area, ensuring they don’t just list the bigger chain style attractions and include small businesses too.

They have plans to expand the business, to allow people to plan their trips, as currently users of the app have to be in the location to find places to visit - something Connor wants to change.

But Connor says his motivation isn’t money, his plan is to create the best app that will improve people’s travels.

He said: ‘I’m not a money grabber, I want to make people happy and inspire people.

‘It’s about creating an experience for people. That’s always something I want to do.’