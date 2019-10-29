Portsmouth curry house named best in region at national awards

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH curry house has taken the trophy for being the best restaurant in the region.

Haldi in Albert Road was one of eleven regional winners at the Restaurant of the Year Awards 2019 by the Bangladesh Caterers Association.

Owner Shamsul Khan said: ‘This award means a lot to us, it recognises the great food we serve and the contribution we are making to this industry.

‘We have worked hard to win this recognition and now we want people to come and experience our food and restaurant.’

The awards night was attended by guests including Tasmin Lucia Khan, British film producer TV news anchor from BBC Three News and Alexis Conran, a Radio presenter, actor and Celebrity Master Chef winner 2016.

BCA president Mohammed Munim said: ‘BCA Awards is the perfect way to recognise these innovative winning restaurants, who are keeping local high-streets buzzing.

‘They are integral to our local communities.’

The BCA represents over 12,000 UK curry houses and takeaways.

BCA secretary general Mitu Choudhury added: ‘The awards are tough competition and shine a light on great local curry houses serving wonderful food.

‘These winners are creating some of the best curries in the country.’