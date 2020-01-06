Portsmouth estate agent merges with independent lettings agency

TWO estate agents have merged to strengthen and grow the businesses.

Bernards Estate Agents, which opened in 1988, has has formally partnered with independently-owned lettings agency, The Flat Agency and Admiralty Homes.

Bernards estate agents in Southsea.

Today, the business offers expertise in residential and commercial sales and lettings, land and new homes, property development and financial services.

Bernards says the merger is part of plans to grow its capabilities and foothold in Portsmouth’s rental market with acquiring the Flat Agency’s portfolio of manager rental properties in Gunwharf Quays, Admiralty Quarter and across Portsmouth.

Earlier this year, the company opened its fourth branch Bernards City and Student on the ground floor of Enterprise House in Isambard Brunel Road in the city centre.

Bernards managing director, Daniel Byrne said: ‘I am delighted that our bid to create a formal partnership with this established and well-reputed local lettings business has been successful. Bernards performed superbly in 2019. Even though the market is going through a period of uncertainty due to Brexit and the recent tenant fee ban, we’re enjoying an exceptionally busy period in both our lettings and sales divisions. I decided to team up with The Flat Agency to support our growing business and to strengthen our already established brand in a market where the so-called “traditional estate agent” is under threat.’

The owners of The Flat Agency, Gary Penney and Andy Peters, who established the business in 2006, will relocate to the Bernards City and Student office within the next few weeks alongside their office manager, Harley McBride.

Daniel added: ‘I am over the moon to have Gary and Andy joining our already strong experienced management team alongside Martin, Charlie and Tom. This year has been the most challenging yet within the property sector but we will continue to push forward and look at how we can grow and develop whilst always making sure our clients’ needs are met.’