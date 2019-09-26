A PUB landlord says he was delighted to be joined by a special guest before this week’s south coast derby.

Eric Eisner, director of Portsmouth FC popped into the Milton Arms before the match between Portsmouth and Southampton to enjoy a pint of beer and meet the regulars.

He even got behind the bar at one point to pull a pint.

Colin Nash, who owns the pub, said that there was a ‘huge uproar’ and football chanting when the Pompey owner walked through the door.

He said: ‘He turned up out of the blue, I’ve owned the pub for years and it’s the first time any one like that has come in like that.

‘He’s a nice gentleman, really nice and polite and we just want to say thank you. It makes a change for someone like that to come down. It was a brilliant day even though we lost.’