Portsmouth firm celebrates News Business Excellence Awards win with trip to Italy

AS the deadline for the entry to The News’ Business Excellence Awards draws nearer, a Portsmouth firm has told The News about the benefits of winning an award - and how, for them, the celebrations continued after awards night.

Book My Garage.com, a car servicing and MOT comparison site, won Medium Business of the Year at the 2019 awards.

Founders Karen and Douglas Rotberg wanted to reward their team for this achievement and the amount of hard work they put into more than doubling the growth of the company in just 12 months.

Douglas told the team they would be treating them to an Italian meal for their hard work, but went on to explain it wouldn’t be until the following September, as he would be taking the team of 23 to the old port town of Desenzaro on Lake Garda for an authentic Italian meal.

Andy Mellers, the firm’s sales manager who went on the trip said: ‘The staff reaction was similar to the surprise when we accepted the award on their behalf in the February.

‘It was fantastic weather and was a great time for us all to meet and share as a family. There were 46 flights, 69 alfresco meals, 60 bottles of wine, too many Limoncellos to count and 40 hangovers. Exploring local history, swimming and messing around in the lake.

‘The verdict was a great success, bringing the team even closer together.’

CEO Douglas said that receiving the award gave them the chance to reward the team, as well as allowing them to achieve a record 12 months of growth.

He said: ‘The winning of the award immediately brought pride in the team but more importantly enabled us as a company to reward the team for this accolade. They had all worked so hard in delivering excellence to our 2.5 million customers.

‘The award enabled us to get trade PR and using the award logo on all our letter heading and email also enabled us to be set apart giving us a new credibility to our customers looking to use our business.

This recognition has been the foundation of the team driving the business to deliver yet another great year of results.’