Portsmouth firm pitches data system to health sector​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​  

AN EXPANDING tech specialist whose automation platform underpins billions of pounds’ worth of global trade is preparing to pitch its benefits to the UK health sector.

Portsmouth-headquartered Transalis will showcase its ‘Capture, Connect, Secure’ approach to representatives of NHS trusts, hospitals and suppliers at a major London expo this month.

Transalis’ cloud solution enables companies and organisations to automate transactions securely and avoid costly manual and paper-based processes and associated errors.

It currently facilitates the exchange of millions of documents a year, underpinning billions of pounds’ worth of stock orders and invoices across 32 countries.

Now, ahead of the forthcoming GS1 UK Healthcare Conference, Transalis has built a dedicated, fully managed solution that is compliant with NHS procurement requirements and backed by an added Wi-Fi security shield.

Roy Garlick, from Transalis, said: ‘In designing our solution, we wanted to reflect the famous NHS proposition of service free at the point of use.

‘In our case, this means a platform on which all transactions governed by e-procurement PEPPOL standards (Pan European Public Procurement Online) could be free to the individual organisation, subject to a monthly fair use policy.

‘We are fully PEPPOL and GS1-certified and believe a seamless service offers huge potential for efficiency improvements in all aspects of healthcare procurement including ordering, invoicing and supply chain management.’

Roy added: ‘Our solution is based on a ‘Capture, Connect, Secure’ approach. As well as capturing and storing data, we enable users to process, retrieve and share documents across their entire organisation and with trading partners, anywhere, globally.

‘Existing systems tend to rely on parties having previously agreed standards, message formats and processes but it is exactly this restriction that our solution removes.

‘We provide the ‘glue’, enabling organisations of all sizes, regardless of IT deployed, to communicate digitally with each other and integrate efficiently.’

In the field of online shopping, Transalis is already enabling Amazon vendors to achieve automation and improved processes, and has gained praise from the multi-national giant’s technical team for its speed and way of working.

As part of its new healthcare solution, Transalis will be showcasing an innovative security shield that identifies and repels attempts of intrusion, hacking and eavesdropping from connected devices in the locality of the hospital, NHS trust office or supplier premises.