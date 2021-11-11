Portsmouth Aqua was named Environmental Innovation of the Year at the Innovation Awards, held last Thursday at the Village Hotel Portsmouth.

The firm won the category, which was sponsored by BAE Systems, for its automated, monitored, low carbon footprint, sustainable water purification system.

Its solution can help areas of the world that are off grid, that perhaps have no power or safe water.

(L-R) Gary Driscoll, Simon Escott, Nick Scott, from Portsmouth Aqua with sponsor Nick Young from BAE Systems. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Its unit can hook up to solar panels and wind turbines and it can run water purification from source waters such as ponds, lakes and rivers.

It can support small communities that are off grid with drinking water and other industries such as agriculture and farming that require more complex solutions that are sustainable for feeding to crops and livestock.

Collecting the award on the night were Simon Escott, Gary Driscoll and Nick Scott from the company.

Nick said: ‘We are shocked to win. People say that water will be one of the scarcest utilities in the future, so we thought we would design a way to help more people get clean water.’

The judges were impressed by the firm’s commitment to addressing a global problem.