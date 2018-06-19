Portsmouth firm provides digital trading cure for drink maker Overhang

Have your say

IT IS a secret drinks recipe handed down through five generations of the same family since Victorian times.

Now more customers than ever are able to enjoy Overhang’s revitalising concoction – thanks to help from digital supply chain specialist Transalis.

Co-founded by Will Wilkinson, the great great grandson of the recipe creator, Overhang faced unforeseen challenges in scaling up orders.

Will approached Transalis, in Portsmouth, to improve trading efficiencies and ensure digital compliance and the firm brought in a cloud-based electronic data interchange service to allow companies to exchange documents electronically.

Will said: ‘We’re immensely grateful to Transalis for feeding in the essential digital ingredient to Overhang, meaning we can continue to grow orders in the soft drinks market thanks to the new automation.

‘There are already 2,000-plus stores stocking Overhang and we anticipate this market growing now that we are digitally enabled.

‘You could say we have found the digital equivalent of a pick-me-up for trading technology.’

Transalis was named Overall Business of the Year at The News’ Business Excellence Awards in 2017.