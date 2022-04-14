Portsmouth gallery seeks caring business to help transform lives

Contemporary art gallery Aspex has this month opened its latest exhibition Journey by Dots, the most ambitious collection of work to date by city artist Clarke Reynolds.

Clarke lost the sight in his right eye at the age of six and was later diagnosed with the degenerative condition retinitis pigmentosa. But he decided to pursue an artistic career as he had been captivated by a childhood school trip to the gallery in the 1980s, when it was based in Art Space Portsmouth, Brougham Road.

The gallery, now in Gunwharf Quays and 40 years old, is looking for a business partner which could support a vital community project in the hope of inspiring many more Clarkes of the future - and all for the cost of £1,000.

Following his childhood visit, Clarke continued to visit the gallery and said it ‘truly saved’ his life, adding: ‘I don’t think people realise, in my estate, 80% of people who grew up there are addicts, in jail or dead. I am not one of them.’

Clarke is now a regular member of Aspex’s Touch Tour community. Established in 2017, the tours provide an alternative interpretation of the gallery’s exhibitions for blind and partially sighted people, making use of tactile elements, verbal descriptions, group discussion and practical activities.

The sessions are run by artist educator Jo Bressloff, who has 17 years experience in delivering interactive art experiences, including conducting online sessions during Covid-19 lockdowns.

To continue to run the tours - and inspire a future Clarke - Aspex is looking for a business partner to support them. Gallery director Joanne Bushnell said 12 months sponsorship of Touch Tours would be £1,000.

Clarke Reynolds Exhibition at Aspex Gallery

She added: ‘Aspex’s Touch Tours have not only enabled more people in Portsmouth to experience contemporary art, but also foster a close community within which participants can connect over their shared love of creativity. To support the continuation of this vital programme, we are looking for a local business whose contribution will have a demonstrable impact on the lives of people like Clarke Reynolds, for whom access to art has been life changing.’

To find out more, contact Joanne at [email protected] or call 023 9277 8080.

Journey by Dots runs at Aspex until June 26.

Clarke Reynolds