Have your say

Portsmouth’s popular ice rink is up and running for the festive season.

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Portsmouth ice rink in Guildhall Square, with hour-long sessions available until January 5.

Work took place in Guildhall Square at the start of November to prepare the rink, with much of the area closed off to walkers.

The ice rink was opened to skaters on November 23.

Here is all you need to know about the ice rink this year:

Where is it?

Picture: Sarah Standing (221119-2085)

The ice rink is in the city centre, in Guildhall Square next to the Portsmouth Guildhall.

It is a short walk from Portsmouth and Southsea train station. You can also catch a bus to the city centre – near Commercial Road – or park locally.

READ MORE: Christmas and New Year bin collection dates for across the Portsmouth area

When is it open until?

Skate ice rink in Guildhall Square

You still have plenty of time to make the most of the ice rink.

There will be about six weeks of skating – the rink will stay until the New Year on January 5, 2020.

This year the rink will include canopy so skating can take place whatever the weather – so no worries if it starts to rain!

The ice rink is being operated by s3k this year and not Skate Portsmouth as was the case in previous years.

Portsmouth Guildhall Square ice rink in 2018

READ MORE: Ice queens and kings return to Portsmouth ice rink

How much does it cost?

If you are looking to go for a session of ice skating, this is how much you will have to fork out:

- Adult (12yrs +) – £10.50

- Child (5-11yrs) – £9.00

- Concession (ID required) – £9.00

- Family (3+1 or 2+2) – £34.40 per family, or £8.60 a person

- Skate aids – £5.00 per session subject to availability

Concessions include those in the Armed Forces, NHS staff and students.

READ MORE: Gosport residents’ anger over ‘half a bush’ Christmas tree

What are the opening hours?

It will be open every day until January 5 - except for Christmas Day.

The sessions are as follows:

Sunday to Wednesday – from 10am, last session at 8pm

Thursday to Sunday – from 10am, last session at 9.15pm

READ MORE: The Havant male choir eyeing the UK’s Christmas number one slot

There will be dedicated family sessions from 11am to midday every weekday, and dedicated SEND sessions during the first four Wednesdays from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Skating sessions last for an hour and the site is open from 10am each day.

How can I book tickets?

To book tickets for the ice rink go to the Ice Skate Portsmouth website.