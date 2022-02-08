As Highbury College, part of City of Portsmouth College, celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, the pharmaceutical technicians are sharing why an apprenticeship is helping them to build their future in the NHS.

Now in its 15th year, the event aims to bring together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QA pharmacy apprentices pictured at Highbury College

Highbury College trains apprentices across the UK in a wide range of sectors, including pharmaceutical apprentices at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Ashleigh King, who is in the second and final year of her apprenticeship, said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed gaining new skills, which involves learning all the various roles within the pharmacy department.

‘The QA has provided us with a great support network, and we have a really supportive manager who’s helped us throughout our apprenticeship.’

The theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week is ‘build the future’, reflecting on how apprenticeships can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career.

Another of the hospital’s apprentice pharmacy technicians, Eleanor James, hopes to specialise within different areas, such as medicines optimisation, oncology and training.

Eleanor said: ‘My apprenticeship has been useful as you get the chance to go off site and learn new skills, as well as within the workplace.’

Principal pharmacy technician training lead Amy Hooton, manager of QA’s pharmaceutical apprentices, said: ‘They’re all doing really well, both within work and college and are excelling with their newfound skills and knowledge.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron