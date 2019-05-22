Portsmouth hotel shows it cares with beach litter pick 

HOTEL workers gave up their time to make the Portchester shore a little nicer this week.

A team from Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, in Southampton Road, spent their Monday morning collecting litter.

The team from the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel collecting rubbish on Portchester shore

The litter pick was part of Marriott’s Associate Appreciation week. Each year Marriott marks the anniversary of its founding, May 20, by paying tribute to all associates for their dedication, commitment and outstanding service.

Martin Waters, hotel manager, said they wanted to give something back to the community as part of this, so organised the event.

He said: ‘This was our way of thanking the local community. Our team found a lot of rubbish and some horrible stuff. They collected 20 bags, with lots of car parts and flytipped waste. They worked hard.’