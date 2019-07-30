Portsmouth house prices show its weakest growth since 2012, study shows

HOUSE prices in Portsmouth have shown their weakest growth in seven years, according to an index.

On average, annual house price growth across the city stood at just 0.8 per cent in June – the smallest increase since January 2012 – according to Zoopla.

Southampton also saw increases stall, with an average rise of just 0.5 per cent.

The study looked at prices in southern cities and compared them to northern ones.

By contrast, across major northern cities in England there was average annual price growth of 3.6 per cent – as the demand for housing in these areas keeps pace with supply.

House prices in northern cities tend to be more affordable when compared with households' average incomes than southern cities.

The northern cities included in the study were Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Liverpool.

Richard Donnell, research and insight director at Zoopla, said: ‘There is a clear imbalance between supply and demand for housing across southern cities and this explains why house price growth in these cities is at its lowest level since 2012.’

But the report also said that while London has led the slowdown in house price inflation since 2016, there are now signs that prices there are firming up as sellers become more realistic.

It said: ‘In our view, the London market is coming to the end of a three-year re-pricing process.

‘There has been an improvement in the ratio of sales to new supply thanks to a small, but important, increase in sales agreed and less new supply.’