Portsmouth in top ten list of cashless cities

PORTSMOUTH has made it into the top ten cities for card payments in the UK.

Paymentsense, a card payment solutions company, created an interactive map exploring the UK’s cashless capitals.

It found Portsmouth to be eighth in the list of cities popular for contactless payments with 3,712,439 transactions.

Unsuprisingly, London topped the list with 59,498,327 transactions.

The study revealed that only 10 per cent of Brits are likely to pay in cash.

The use of contactless almost tripled in 2016 and, despite 80 per cent of Brits preferring card transactions to cash payment, 46 per cent expressed their concern about the security of card transactions.

The study questioned whether the rise of contactless payments could be causing this fear, as 24 per cent of participants said it’s their favourite form of payment.

Half of the Brits said they’d prefer car parks to accept card, followed by public transport (42 per cent) and taxis (30 per cent).

This study highlighted the importance of cards if a business is going to be able to survive in today’s market.