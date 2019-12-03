Portsmouth International Port celebrates winning international award

Have your say

THE city’s port has celebrated its achievements after taking home a top accolade.

Portsmouth International Port has won the International Quality Organisation of the year at the International Quality Awards, held in London on November 27.

Its award was partly won for its managing of the uncertainties around Brexit while still building business.

The evidence-based judging process was organised by the Chartered Quality Institute.

John Feltham, systems standards compliance manager, said: ‘Winning this prestigious award truly demonstrates why strong leadership, teamwork and understanding the needs of your interested parties is necessary within a quality organisation.

‘Quality goes a lot further than achieving customer satisfaction. In our case, that includes corporate governance and social responsibility, incorporating the environment, sustainability and our aim to become a carbon neutral port.’

Mr Feltham praised the work of head of engineering, Steve Watkyn,s and pilot and assistance harbour master, Jerry Clarke, for their air quality management and energy reduction programmes.

Port director Mike Sellers said: ‘I’m delighted that the port has been recognised internationally for our work on quality standards.

‘This reflects the culture and hard work of all of our port staff and demonstrates that the port is a front runner on our systems and standards at a global level.’

Vincent Desmond, chief executive of QCI, said: ‘Our finalists and winners are confirmation of the fact that organisations, sectors and nations that truly thrive have a quality culture built into their DNA.’