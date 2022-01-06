Portsmouth manufacturing company Excell Metal Spinning celebrates completion of £250,000 expansion

Excell Metal Spinning Ltd, a Portsmouth based manufacturer specialising in the production of asymmetrical metal products and components, has announced the completion of its expansion program worth more than £250,000.

Founded in 2000, Excell has grown from an ‘out-of-toolbox’ workshop to facilities scaling over 15,000sq ft in Limberline Road, Hilsea, and has produced and distributed more than 15 million asymmetrical metal components to a wide range of industries. It has also completed pieces for the Cambridge Clock unveiled by Stephen Hawking and the globe piece on the William Hill World Darts Championship Trophy.

Included in its latest expansion, the company has welcomed state of the art machinery and generated eight new jobs, including two new marketing executives, three apprentices and three new machinists.

The team at Excell Metal Spinning Ltd.

Founder Neil Hunt is proud of the growth of the company.

He said: ‘The significance of the expansion to Excell is very important in the next step to building a fully one-stop shop for engineering products for our customers. The positive increase in demand is very nice to see and allows us to expand and create new jobs and training opportunities.

‘The biggest improvement I hope to see from the expansion is cutting lead times for our customers by having control of a lot more work and not relying on subcontractors.’

The arrival of the milling machine.

Despite the increasing energy, raw material costs, and the impact of the pandemic, Excell has seen a surge in demand for its services. In 2020, Excell played a significant role in the supply of components used in the NHS Nightingale hospitals and throughout the year has supplied nozzles used for anti-bacterial sprayers for street cleaning seen across Europe.

The introduction of a new machine shop, with machinery including a press break, milling and turning lathe and a laser cutter with German IPG lasers, will mean it can continue to meet growing demand for its services. The expansion will also see a reduction in transportation as Excell is now able to source crucial supplies closer to home.

Excell Metal Spinning Ltd featured as a finalist for ‘Supply Chain Excellence’ in 2016 by The Manufacturer MX Awards and was highly commended in the ‘Medium Business of the Year’ category in The News Portsmouth Business Excellence Awards 2021.

The new turning lathe machine.

The press brake machine.