Portsmouth motor firm to move to new Havant industrial site and create new jobs

Up to 16 new jobs are set to be created after a commercial vehicle business unveiled plans to expand and move to new premises.

Breeze Motor Group is relocating from its Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Service Centre in Hilsea, Portsmouth, and creating a new 1.3 acre dedicated site at Dunsbury Park in Havant with the capacity to sell Volkswagen’s DasWelt Auto used vehicle range.

The announcement will provide a jobs boost to the area and provide an all-encompassing Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle business offering.

The company says the move will strengthen its position in the region.

Managing director Mark Langford said: “This is a very exciting development for us. Portsmouth is vitally important to our business strategy as it geographically extends our offering on commercial vehicle expertise from Dorchester to Chichester.

‘We have operated our current service centre in Portsmouth for five years, to great success, but business demand has required us to revisit our offering.’

The new premises will provide 10 workshop ramps, including a VOSA accredited MoT testing area for class four and seven commercial vehicles, and a forecourt display for over 60 used vehicles.

Langford added: ‘We will be more than doubling our existing workforce. We will initially recruit a sales manager followed by other individuals specialising in sales and services. In the future we will be looking at growing our team further by supporting our current apprenticeship programme.

‘Dunsbury Park is a hugely significant and unrivalled business area. It’s ideally located and the space enables us to create a purpose built commercial vehicle centre enabling the business to enter new markets and provide a more comprehensive service for van operators.’

Work on the new site is expected to begin in June, with the Portsmouth used van centre planning to open for business in November.

The existing Volkswagen Portsmouth Service Van Centre, on Nevil Shute Road in Hilsea, will remain operational throughout the development.