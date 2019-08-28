Portsmouth motorbike racing champions set up their own motorcycle servicing garage in Swanmore

MOTORBIKE racing champions have opened up their own motorbike servicing garage.

Ricky Stevens and Jon Allum from Portsmouth have opened Savage Spanner and aim to provide a better service to riders than those that already exist.

The garage, at Lycroft Farm, Park Lane in Swanmore will have a ‘fixed-price’ model, meaning they are able to provide their services at a set price with no added extras and can give clear and defined quotes to those looking for them.

They will provide motorcycle servicing for all kinds of bikes.

Ricky and John had the idea for the shop after being frustrated themselves by a lack of clarity with other garages, struggling to get a clear quote and often being charged for hidden extras, which is why they put the fixed-price model into place.

The two are both championship motorcycle racers in both solo and side-car riding categories.

Ricky, who used to be a carpenter, started riding solo in 2000 and went on to win a 125cc championship in 2004 before starting his sidecar racing journey as a passenger for his brother Wayne, winning the British Championship in 2015, before becoming a rider himself.

John, who is a sidecar passenger has been racing since 2006.

He won the Welsh open championships in 2009 and after having a go at solo riding in 2018, winning even more races, is now leading the Formula One championships - which he hopes to win next year.

He said: ‘With servicing there was nowhere that would give us a proper price, it’s so bad and we got nowhere. So we said we didn’t want to do that, people can come to us and know what they need fixed and know what they’re paying for. It’s a different vibe to the basic sort of garage.

‘It’s so the customer gets the best services they can. We put our racing knowledge into everything we do.’

They plan to grow the garage in the future by possibly expanding to Chichester before into London to help motorbike commuters.