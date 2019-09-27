Portsmouth networking event raises almost £2,000 to help children with life-limiting illnesses

MONEY was raised for a good cause at a business networking event that returned earlier this month.

LinkedIn Local made its return for the sixth time at the Village Hotel in North Harbour on Thursday September 19.

Hannah's Holiday Home at Parkdean Holiday Village in Hayling Island. Over 1630 was raised for the charity at the LinkedIn Local event. Pictured L-R Pam Marshall - Hannah's mother, Carolyn Westbrook- Hannah's nan''Picture: Paul Jacobs (120366-12)

Scores of business owners and professionals joined together with their fellow social media contacts to enjoy networking and an inspirational presentation while raising funds for Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal.

Ian Dickson, an international speaker and award winning coach, and Karen Murray, a former teacher and trainer who is now a business coach and speaker took to the stage to give inspirational talks to guests.

Hannah’s Appeal founder Pam Marshall also told the audience about the charity.

Over 140 people bought tickets for the networking event, which raised £1,630 for the charity.

Event sponsors Zest Consultancy raised another £76 on top of this through a raffle of a zesty gin caddy.

The appeal provides children with life limiting illnesses and their families with a short break at a luxury holiday home to help them make happy memories.

It was set up by Pam Marshall after her daughter Hannah Westbrook sadly died of Hodgkin’s Disease in 2004 at 10 years old.

All the money from ticket sales were donated straight to the charity, which founder Pam thinks is a great method.

She said: ‘There’s 100 per cent transparency which I think is important when it comes to charity.’

So far they have helped many families enjoy quality time with each other at a number of holiday homes.

The event was set up by Ian Gribble, runs photocopying firm Clarity Copiers and Carl Hewitt, who runs Digital Dinos to let people meet other LinkedIn users and build new relationships in a relaxed no pitch, environment and get to know the people behind the profiles.

As well as networking, guests were invited to enjoy a massage by Helen Richards, who runs The Little Calm Company and delivers workplace massages to office workers.

The event, which runs four times per year to bring together professionals who have met through the social media site is due to take place again for the seventh time on Wednesday November 20.