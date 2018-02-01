Portsmouth nightclub firm enjoys strong December and record New Year’s Eve

Have your say

A club operator with a venue in Portsmouth has reported strong estate growth in like-for-like sales.

Pryzm club operator The Deltic Group revealed its estate grew 8.2 per cent in the four weeks to December 31.

It also experienced a record New Year’s Eve with 76,500 admissions and total sales of £2.4m.

Peter Marks, chief executive of The Deltic Group, said: ‘We’ve seen a strong trading period in December, with total sales up 8.2 per cent on the previous year, and a record New Year’s Eve. This follows a fantastic student freshers season and Halloween.

‘The strong performance was further aided by the refurbishment programme and the focus on entertainment.

‘It is anticipated that the first full refurbishment programme will be completed over the coming financial year.’