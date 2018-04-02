Portsmouth nightclub raises cash for emergency services after fire

A NIGHTCLUB raised more than £1,800 to say thanks to the firefighters who tackled a blaze at the premises.

Last week, crews from across Portsmouth were called to The Astoria, on Guildhall Walk, after a fire started in the roof space.

The scene outside the Astoria Picture: David George

To repay the crews for their hard work, owners of The Astoria asked its customers to donate to the Fire Fighters Charity and a similar organisation that assists police officers and their families affected in their duty of work.

Alistair Ritchie, the club’s managing director, said: ‘Following our fire on Tuesday night we decided to say thank you to the emergency services.

‘Customers had the opportunity to donate on entry and we were most delighted that not just customers were donating to the causes but also our staff members.’

In total, the club raised £1,835.