Portsmouth photographer snaps her way to the top after bagging top national award

A PHOTOGRAPHER has snapped her way to the top after picking up a prestigious award for her portrait skills.

Susi Turner, who runs Small Treasures Photography studio in Drayton, won in the Newborn Portrait category at the Xperience Group Awards ceremony on November 11.

She is one of 13 overall winners in this year’s annual Xperience Awards, from more than 9,000 entries.

The awards celebrate creativity in the photography industry and encourage photographers to think outside the box with their photo shoots.

READ MORE: Much-loved Southsea pub wins Good Food Award for its smoked food

Susi, who runs her newborn and family photography business, said she was ‘delighted’ to win.

She said: ‘It’s very exciting and I’m so proud, however I couldn’t have done that without all my amazing clients and would like to thank them all for letting me enter their images of which a whole number of 11 ended up being in the final.’

Xperience chief trainer Mark Cleghorn developed the awards to challenge members of The Xperience Group to ‘step outside their comfort zones and get even more creative every day’.

The group is made up of more than 100 photographic studios from across the UK and Ireland.

READ MORE: Hampshire County Council apprentice bags award thanking his success as an elite swimmer

Mr Cleghorn said: ‘In a world now dominated by photography, thanks to the smart phone and all its technology, we make sure we push our professional photographers and their boundaries every day.

‘Our secret is to inspire our clients, by creating images that they cannot take themselves. This is achieved using our mastery of light and our imagination, to give them unique wall art for their homes.

‘Once again, I was blown away by the quality of entries this year from the Xperience photographers, and Susi’s winning portrait was unanimous with the judging panel, the portrait is full of emotion, with such stillness and beauty with classic composition and great use of colour.’

All the winners will now have their work displayed on promotional material at trade shows and events across the UK as well as through the group’s social media channels.