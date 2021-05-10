Helen Gibbs, chair of the Groundlings Theatre Trust Picture: Sarah Standing (060819-4912)

Covid rules are expected to be lifted from May 17 as part of the government’s roadmap to easing Covid rules.

The relaxation of rules will include pubs being allowed to serve punters inside again. Venues will offer table service only, with the rule of six in place for diners and punters.

Indoor entertainment, such as theatres, cinema and museums, will also be allowed to open their doors again after months of closure.

Tom Yaman, pub landlord of Duke of Devonshire is finding it hard to recruit people for his pub. Pictured: Tom Yaman at the Duke of Devonshire, Portsmouth on 7 May 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pub landlords told The News the move was a major boost - especially places with no outside areas not yet open.

Garry Disdle, landlord of the Sir Loin of Beef on Highland Road, Southsea, said: ‘It’s good news for us as we can finally open and get some customers back in.

‘It will be a busy first few weeks. The feedback I’ve been getting from people and friends is positive with them saying they will be coming here.

‘It has been hard financially for us as we were not entitled to any grants because we took over the pub half way through the last lockdown after leaving our previous pub.

‘We will not be operating bookings as before we’ve had people book and not turn up so it will be first come first serve.’

Those already open said they expected profits to be boosted by the move.

Tom Yaman, landlord of the Duke of Devonshire on Albert Road, Southsea, said: ‘It will be very good but we still have to be careful and make sure we follow the rule of six.

‘We are going to be full of people and our punters are really looking forward to it. We will just have to watch numbers. We have three doors which we will use and the windows will be open.’

Tom said he has now recruited three new members of staff following The News’ story on Saturday where landlords highlighted the difficulties of employing staff. ‘We had lots of people applying after the article,’ he said.

‘With table service and serving people inside it is important we have the new staff to help out.’

Tom added how after the original lockdown eight staff got furlough for five months before three left of their own accord. But with a new 11-strong team the pub was ‘looking forward’ to fully reopening again.

Rodney Watson, who runs Southsea Village on Palmerston Road, said: ‘We’ve been getting ready for it and have taken on three new chefs and five bar staff to bolster numbers.‘We are going to be very busy and are booked up for the first few weeks outside. As people are nervous about going abroad I think we are going to get a lot of tourists visiting.

‘I think our sales will be double what we had in 2019. Over the last weeks for just serving people outside was the same as what we had in 2019 for serving inside and outside.

‘We have been doing intensive staff training to get everyone up to speed. People will be able to order using the app and for older people who do not use the app we will offer full table service.

‘We have screens, three toilets, track and trace and staff will do two lateral flow tests every week. The last thing I want is for staff to have Covid without knowing it. It also breeds confidence to the customer as some are still scared.’

Terence Carvalho, general manager of restaurant and hotel Becketts Southsea, said: ‘We’re excited to reopen, it’s been five months so we’re raring to go.

‘It’ll be the rule of six, following government guidelines, and we’ll also have the new menu and the reopening of the hotel.

‘The new menu will include the grill, a great vegan menu, and all using fresh local ingredients.’

George Purnell, managing director of Koop + Kraft in Cowplain, says that his staff are looking forward to coming off of furlough and getting back to work.

He said: ‘We’re looking forward to next week, we’re excited and can’t wait – we’ve waited long enough.

‘We’ve got a new menu and we’re working on some new things, showcasing new produces, being innovative again, creating things that customers couldn’t do for themselves at home.’

Meanwhile Helen Gibbs, chair of the Groundlings Theatre Trust, said the theatre has been undertaking face to face casting for its Wonderland production at the end of June.

However, the easing of restrictions next Monday means it can offer face to face drama sessions for adults and can open up its cafe. Fundraisers, pub quiz and ‘60s nights are also on the horizon.

‘We are delighted we can start getting back to normality and welcoming people back,’ Helen said. ‘It will be great for us as we took on the theatre in April last year so this will be the first opportunity to trade normally and show people what we are capable of.’

Helen revealed the front of the building had been transformed after the theatre received an emergency grant from Historic England.

Volunteers had also carried out repairs and the inside now decorated, as well as electrical work carried out. ‘A lot of behind the scenes stuff has taken place for the theatre while we have Covid measures in place,’ she added.

The Kings Theatre in Southsea is set to open its box office on Monday, so that theatre-goers can pick up their tickets in person.

On the following Friday and Saturday, there will be open day events at the theatre for people to take tours and meet staff.

Paul Woolf, CEO of the Kings Theatre, said: ‘We’re really excited to be opening the theatre again.

‘The government doesn’t seem to have any empathy with our industry – the truth is that money isn’t the answer for everything.

‘Because of the confusing messaging, the public is still not comfortable to go inside, but we are extremely safe and we want to encourage people to come along.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron