Fans are looking forward to watching the Three Lions play against Denmark on Wednesday in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The Froddington Arms in Fratton is fully booked for Wednesday’s game, and Southsea’s Northcote Hotel has no more tables left for people to watch the football.

The Northcote Hotel is also one of a number of pubs across Portsmouth to be fully booked for Sunday.

England score! Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-35)

Anticipation is rising for the Euro final this weekend, with landlords saying that patrons are optimistically looking forward to England making it through to the match.

Sean Muns, landlord of The Kings in Albert Road, said: ‘We were fully booked for Wednesday halfway through Saturday’s game, when two goals had been scored. We’ve got a waiting list.

‘There’s no walk ins available, and people are booked in for Sunday as well.’

Paul Stephens, manager of The Old Customs House in Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We’re booked up for Wednesday and full for Sunday.’

Scott Donnelly, general manager of The Baffins in Tangier Road, said: ‘Wednesday is fully booked, and we’ve got an awful lot of booking for Sunday.

The News reported that a number of pubs were fully booked last Saturday, when England beat the Ukraine in the tournament quarter finals.

The Southsea Village on Palmerston Road says that there is no room left for either the England semi-final game or the Euro final.

Landlord Rodney Watson said: ‘We are fully booked for Wednesday and already booked for the finals.’

Matt Jaffe, deputy manager of Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, added: ‘We’re fully booked up Wednesday and Sunday.’

