Portsmouth residents can get cheese toasties and milkshakes delivered to their doors - here's how

FANS of cheese toasties and thick milkshakes can now get their favourite treats delivered directly to their door as a new business has opened in Southsea.

Brand new Holy Cheese has opened on South Parade Pier in Southsea offering dripping cheese toasties to be delivered around Portsmouth.

Some of the delicious toasties made at the Gaiety Bar, Southsea'Picture: Habibur Rahman

From toasties and sandwiches to milkshakes and smoothies, Holy Cheese has opened just in time for spring and summer.

Located in The Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier, they’re hoping to bring a fresh new casual lunch for customers.

Holy Cheese, which offers a range of toasties, also delivers on JustEat around the Portsmouth area.

Trevor Bratty, who is one of the co-owners of Holy Cheese and The Gaiety Bar, said: ‘It’s toasted sandwiches like you’ve never tasted before, we have a special ingredient that we add to the flavouring, which you don’t get anywhere else in Portsmouth.

‘As well as milkshakes, we do five different Freakshakes: Oreo, chocolate mint, unicorn, Nutella and fruit mania.’

The new takeaway has opened on South Parade Pier, a historic and much loved structure that has undergone major renovation work over the past few years and has now been restored to its former glory and is fully open to the public.

It was bought by Tommy Ware and his son, Tommy.

As a traditional seaside pier, South Parade has plenty for the all family to enjoy including an amusement arcade, take away fish and chips, licensed restaurant, ice-cream parlour, The Gaiety Bar and much, much more.

It is also very popular for fishing, with fishing sessions from 8am until 8pm costing £3.50 adult or £2 for concessions. Tickets, rods, tackle and bait are available from its Tackle & Bait Shop.

Holy Cheese is open 9am until 6pm seven days a week.

For more on Holy Cheese go to facebook.com/holycheeseportsmouth