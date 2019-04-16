Portsmouth residents can now get cheese toasties and milkshakes delivered to their doors thanks to new business Holy Cheese

FANS of cheese toasties and thick milkshakes can now get their favourite treats delivered directly to their door as a new business has opened in Southsea.

Brand new Holy Cheese has opened on South Parade Pier in Southsea offering dripping cheese toasties to be delivered around Portsmouth.

Some of the delicious toasties made at the Gaiety Bar, Southsea'Picture: Habibur Rahman

From toasties and sandwiches to milkshakes and smoothies, Holy Cheese has opened just in time for spring and summer.

Located in The Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier, they’re hoping to bring a fresh new casual lunch for customers.

Holy Cheese, which offers a range of toasties, also delivers on JustEat around the Portsmouth area.

Trevor Bratty, who is one of the co-owners of Holy Cheese and The Gaiety Bar, said: ‘It’s toasted sandwiches like you’ve never tasted before, we have a special ingredient that we add to the flavouring, which you don’t get anywhere else in Portsmouth.

‘As well as milkshakes, we do five different Freakshakes: Oreo, chocolate mint, unicorn, Nutella and fruit mania.’

The new takeaway has opened on South Parade Pier, a historic and much loved structure that has undergone major renovation work over the past few years and has now been restored to its former glory and is fully open to the public.

As a traditional seaside pier, South Parade has plenty for the all family to enjoy including an amusement arcade, take away fish and chips, licensed restaurant, ice-cream parlour, The Gaiety Bar and much, much more.

It is also very popular for fishing, with fishing sessions from 8am until 8pm costing £3.50 adult or £2 for concessions. Tickets, rods, tackle and bait are available from its Tackle & Bait Shop.

A four-man consortium, including Tommy Ware and his son Tommy, bought the pier in 2014 and they have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds to restore it.

It is now home to several local businesses, including Deep Blue fish and chip restaurant, kebab takeaway GyroLand, tarot card business Sundance, CC’s burger bar, seafood and sandwich bar Alive Alive Oh!, Body Images tattoo shop, and more.

Tommy Snr said they were looking forward to a busy summer as they now have rides in place and have plans to open the jetty this spring.

For more on the pier go to southparadepier.net

Holy Cheese is open 9am until 6pm seven days a week. For more on Holy Cheese go to facebook.com/holycheeseportsmouth

The Gaiety Bar also serves roast dinners – nicknamed Roast On The Coast – every Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.