Smart Energy has joined forces with the city’s living streets project to offer a six-panel solar installation to one lucky winner, in a competition running until June 5.
These solar panels could save up to £500 per year on a person’s energy bill.
All raffle money raised will go to the Living Streets project, which is pushing for a more environmentally friendly Portsmouth.
Entrants must either own the house or have the permission of the landlord or homeowner to install the solar system in their home
For more information and details on how to enter, go to smartenergy.co/uk/why-go-solar.