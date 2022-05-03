Portsmouth residents could win solar panels in Living Streets competition

A SOLAR provider is running a competition for Portsmouth residents to win half a dozen solar panels.

By David George
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:42 am

Smart Energy has joined forces with the city’s living streets project to offer a six-panel solar installation to one lucky winner, in a competition running until June 5.

These solar panels could save up to £500 per year on a person’s energy bill.

Solar panels are the prize in a competition in aid of Living Streets in Portsmouth

All raffle money raised will go to the Living Streets project, which is pushing for a more environmentally friendly Portsmouth.

Entrants must either own the house or have the permission of the landlord or homeowner to install the solar system in their home

For more information and details on how to enter, go to smartenergy.co/uk/why-go-solar.

