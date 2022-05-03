Smart Energy has joined forces with the city’s living streets project to offer a six-panel solar installation to one lucky winner, in a competition running until June 5.

These solar panels could save up to £500 per year on a person’s energy bill.

Solar panels are the prize in a competition in aid of Living Streets in Portsmouth

All raffle money raised will go to the Living Streets project, which is pushing for a more environmentally friendly Portsmouth.

Entrants must either own the house or have the permission of the landlord or homeowner to install the solar system in their home