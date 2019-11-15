A PORTSMOUTH shopping centre home to more than 20 businesses could be sold ‘in the next three months’, agents have said.

The Pompey Centre, in Fratton Way, is currently up for sale with owner Cellar Properties asking for offers in the region of £56m.

An aerial view of the Pompey Centre in Fratton Way, opposite Fratton Park, which has units pictured centre, top-right and right. Picture: Shaun Roster (www.shaunroster.com)

B&Q, McDonald’s, KFC, Furniture Express, Ibis Budget and the Sunnyside Surgery are among firms on the site, which has four sections spread across both sides of the road.

Property consultancy Cushman and Wakefield, which is marketing the Pompey Centre, said it could sell by February thanks to a raft of interest.

The firm’s head of retail investment, Patrick Knapman, said: ‘We have had some offers and our clients are effectively deciding who they are going to sell it to.’

In a bid to pitch it to potential buyers, Cushman and Wakeman has said the site could one day be home to Dunelm, Home Bargains, and Aldi as the firms vie for Portsmouth retail space.

It has also said the site would be ideal to welcome Matalan, which has a store in Station Street, Landport, and The Range, which has its Portsmouth branch off Airport Service Road, in Copnor.

Businesses are not expected to close as a result of the sale, with bidders told the investment could bring in £4,040,445 a year in rent.

Other firms with branches on the 24.1 acre site include Safestore, Topps Tiles, Lloyds Pharmacy, Bensons, Better Gym, Krazy Kaves and Subway.

The Pompey Centre has 290,956ft of space and 1,033 car parking spaces. It has been owned by Cellar Properties since it was developed in 2003.