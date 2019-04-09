Portsmouth’s high air pollution on agenda for city conference 

BUSINESS leaders in Portsmouth are being urged to become low-carbon transport champions in a bid to tackle air quality issues in the city.

Portsmouth has been named as one of the cities where air quality readings exceed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines for air pollution.

The city currently sits on the WHO air pollution limit of 10mg per cubic metre of fine particle emissions.

A special event focusing on what residents and businesses can do to help deal with air pollution will be held at the Portsmouth Tecnopole in Kingston Crescent on Thursday, April 11.

The brainchild of iConnectiCity founder, Nancy Muhwati, the Low Carbon Transport Champions campaign will bring together stakeholders and will support the British Lung Foundation, raising funds for the charity and increasing awareness of the impact of air pollution on health.

'By working with businesses, I hope to show them they can be part of a behavioural change rather than feeling they are being forced to adopt a low-carbon strategy,' Nancy explained.

'iConnectiCity defines low carbon transport championing as a journey of taking steps, no matter what size, towards sustainable transport.

'The campaign promotes the use of low carbon transport, as well as, recognising and celebrating champions who are leading the way in adopting low carbon transport.'

Road transport is one of the biggest sources of pollution in the UK, contributing to poor air quality – of the 34 million vehicles on our roads, 28 million are cars.

Nancy studied at the University of Portsmouth before embarking on a post-graduate diploma in corporate environmental management at the University of Surrey.

As part of her studies she worked with the transport team at Portsmouth City Council and realised there was a gap that her company, based at Portsmouth Technopole in Kingston Crescent, could fill.

'I am employing entrepreneurial skills to start a business that will help my city, the government and local government to bring about change.'

Working in partnership with the city council and all relevant stakeholders, iConnectiCity will raise awareness of sustainable transport methods through a series of masterclasses and events.

Future low-carbon transport exhibitions and campaigns following the launch event are expected to engage the public as well as raising awareness and increasing sustainable transport choices.

'Through personal engagement, we aim to provide the tools for everyone to be able to make the change.'

Nancy has lived in Portsmouth since 2003 and she is a passionate advocate for the city.

With increased focus on making the city a visitor destination for thousands more tourists, she believes the time is right for Portsmouth to act on air quality.

'I have two children and sadly they suffer from asthma. Air pollution is having an impact on vulnerable people with respiratory diseases.

'By all of us making changes to the way we get from A to B we can minimise the effect we have on the air we all breathe,' she said.

According to government figures, poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK. In 2010, the Environment Audit Committee considered that the cost of health impacts of air pollution was likely to exceed estimates of £8 to 20 billion.

'We all have our part to play in making air quality a priority – and we should support the city council’s anti-idling campaign Cough, Cough – Engine Off,' added Nancy.

To book your place at the iConnectiCity launch event go to https://bit.ly/2JFJcOT