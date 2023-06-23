The green energy source was built on one of the major sites in Trafalgar Wharf in Hamilton Road, Portchester. With a capacity of 640 kW, the panels have been generating power since the end of March – producing 223 megawatt hours of renewable electricity.

This is the equivalent of powering electric vehicles for roughly 743,333 miles. Situated atop the Trafalgar Drystack building, Europe’s largest indoor dry boat storage unit, the solar installation serves as a sustainable energy source for the various buildings and businesses within Trafalgar Wharf.

The new solar panels installed at Trafalgar Wharf.

Manager director of the Trafalgar Group, Jonny Boys, expressed his pride in investing in green energy and contributing to a sustainable environment, not just at Trafalgar Wharf but for the planet as a whole. He said: ‘The new solar installation not only benefits our clients and the businesses on-site but also aligns with the Portsmouth area’s aspirations for a greener future.’

The solar installation offsets the environmental impact within the leisure boating, commercial shipyard and property sectors within the facility. This includes Trafalgar Group businesses such as The Trafalgar Drystack, Boat Club Trafalgar, RIBs For Sale and Trafalgar Commercial Shipyard.

The Trafalgar group of businesses added the former Vosper Thornycroft site, at the top of Portsmouth Harbour, to its portfolio in 2008. The original Vospers boat shed was renovated into the Trafalgar Drystack building, which has the capacity to store over 300 power and motorboats.

The new solar panels were put on the top of the Drystack building.

More information about the green energy initiatives can be found on the Trafalgar Group website.