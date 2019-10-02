Portsmouth shop named one of the 50 top vegan restaurants in the UK

Have your say

A Portsmouth shop has been named as one of the UK’s top 50 vegan restaurants.

Wild Thyme Wholefoods, in Palmerston Road in Southsea, has been selected by hen party organisers GoHen in their annual list.

The shop, which has a refill area and takeaway service, opened its doors in April 2015.

When selecting their top 50 from across the country, judges looked at the standards of food, service, ethical practice and experience in general.

The website said of the shop: ‘Primarily a co-operative, wholefood shop, where you can fill your own reusable containers with staples and treats, it’s actually the deli/takeaway corner that is open 7 days a week serving cakes, soups, wraps hot meals and breads.

‘A delightful place to shop where you can also enjoy a cake overload.’

Wild Thyme was one of seven south east-based eateries included on the list.

The others are Happy Maki and Purezza in Brighton, Vegan Antics in Gravesend, Cafe Thrive and Offbeat in Southampton, and Tansy’s Pantry on the Isle of Wight.