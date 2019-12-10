Portsmouth ski holiday operator wins two awards for its family snow breaks

A SKI tour operator has been awarded two awards for its snow holidays.

Portsmouth-based Peak Retreats won the Family Traveller Excellence award for its latest family-friendly initiative, the Winning at Winter Challenge, at the Family Traveller awards held on Wednesday November 13 in London.

Peak Retreats offers tailored family holidays in winter and summer to authentic mountain resorts and villages in the French Alps.

This winter season sees the introduction of the firm’s brand-new Winning at Winter challenge.

The new initiative is aimed at anyone under 18, with participants completing a number of the 20 challenges to win a bronze, silver, or gold award.

These challenges include both on and off the slopes activities to be enjoyed as a family, such as making a snowman, watching a torchlit descent, or skiing a fun track.

The award winners were selected based on their immersive and pioneering family travel experiences and brands.

The evening, which was hosted by pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor, saw 50 of the top travel experiences and attractions being crowned winners.

General manager Alison Willis, said: ‘It’s great to be recognised by such an authority on family travel. Our Winning at Winter Challenge aims to encourage families to try something different together whilst on their ski holiday and combining new experiences with family travel very much echoes what Family Traveller was celebrating in these awards. We are delighted to be one of the first Family Traveller Excellence Awards winners.’

The business also bagged another award shortly after this feat, taking home Best Ski Company at the Telegraph Travel Awards on November 20.

These annual awards are decided by votes from Telegraph readers.

Co-founder Xavier Schouller said: ‘I’m extremely proud of our team at Peak Retreats, and their passion for sharing this love of discovering the real French Alps with our clients.’

Peak Retreats was set up by Xavier and Nathalie Soma in 2002 to give skiers the opportunity to discover real Alpine France, first-class accommodation, stunning scenery and unspoilt, traditional, welcoming mountain villages with access to amazing skiing.

Their other recent accolades include The Times Travel Editor’s Award 2018 and Best Family Ski Operator at the Family Traveller Awards 2018.