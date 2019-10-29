Portsmouth social care charity Community Integrated Care wins Charity of the Year accolade

Have your say

A SOCIAL care charity has been awarded the Charity of the Year accolade at this year’s Charity Times Awards.

Community Integrated Care support people across Portsmouth who have learning disabilities, autism, mental health concerns and dementia.

It has a thirty-one-year history and employs more than 6000 colleagues.

The honour recognises the firm’s implementation of a new strategy, which sees it invest to create a greater social impact, meet gaps in community provision, and champion the care sector in an era of austerity.

Judges praised the charity for its bravery in ‘disrupting the status quo’ and acting ’as mavericks’ with its launch and early implementation of a new five-year strategy called ‘We Dare’, which aims to grow from its current annual income of £120m.