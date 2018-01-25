Portsmouth South MP ‘encouraged’ by news on fixed odds betting terminals

THE news that the maximum stakes for fixed odds betting terminals ‘will be cut’ by government is encouraging, says Stephen Morgan MP.

Portsmouth City Council has previously pledged its support to The News’ campaign for a maximum stake on terminals.

The Portsmouth South MP said: ‘I’m encouraged by reports that, following our local campaign, the government may have finally seen sense on this issue.

‘Reducing the maximum stake from £50 to £2 is just common sense and would provide vital protection for the families and individuals across the country and in Portsmouth who remain vulnerable to the dangers of these machines.’