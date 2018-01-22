Portsmouth station closes as part of bridge maintenance work

Have your say

A TRAIN station will be closed for five days next month.

Portsmouth Harbour station will be closed all day from February 12 until February 16 as part of planned engineering works.

Due to limited platform space at Portsmouth and Southsea, some train services will terminate at or start from Fratton.

Buses will replace all trains between Portsmouth and Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour.

As previously reported in The News, the closure is due to £2.7m works by Network Rail to replace the railway bridge at Burnaby Road in the city centre.

Fears have been raised about the lengthy delays this will cause as key roads in and out of Portsmouth will also be shut during the work.