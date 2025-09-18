Portsmouth Tech & Cultural Summit 2025 shows future of innovation, talent and community

The summit, which focused on the theme "Navigating Digital Frontiers: AI, Safety & Communities in the Modern Business World," brought attention to the ways in which fast-developing technologies, especially AI, are influencing opportunities, culture, and business in Portsmouth and worldwide.

Organiser Anuoluwapo Gabriel, founder of Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Hub, explained the vision behind the event: "The summit is about connecting technology and community. We want to showcase Portsmouth's creativity, diversity and resilience, while also exploring how innovation can support real people. For us, the highlight is putting both technology and the community it serves at centre stage."

The day-long event featured keynotes, panel sessions, interactive workshops, hackathon pitches and live awards recognising individuals and organisations who contribute to Portsmouth's cultural and technological growth. Among the speakers were local entrepreneurs and community leaders, as well as industry specialists from the University of Portsmouth, Barclays, and Google.

Teamwork and creative digital answers to real-world problems were a big part of the competitive hackathon. It only took the participants hours to come up with, build, and pitch new apps that would help with everything from community safety to the movement of talent around the world.

Among the winners was innovatorChidozie Managwu, who presented TalentHacked, a platform designed to make global talent evaluation and visa preparation more transparent, consistent, and evidence‑based using artificial intelligence and expert review systems.

Reflecting on the recognition, Managwu said: "PATEC showed how amazing ideas and innovation can connect to global problems. With TalentHacked, the idea was to use innovation to support fairness in how skilled people are recognised and enabled worldwide. Building it in Portsmouth and seeing it resonate here feels especially powerful for the city's tech future."

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth gave the awards, which made the day even more important for the city. A mix of well-known local businesses and new entrepreneurs were among the winners, showing how important it is to encourage both technology progress and community creativity.

The awards show how talented and driven people are in Portsmouth's growing tech ecosystem. They honored accomplishments in a range of areas, from culture innovation to business excellence.

As a center for both cultural inclusion and technological innovation, Portsmouth's place as a hub for PATEC'25 only grew. As a result of local hackathons, projects like TalentHacked were born. The summit showed how ideas from Portsmouth can help solve important global problems like providing equal access to opportunities and the future of skilled migrants.

Portsmouth wants to be a model city where innovation helps both economic growth and community well-being. It is doing this by combining its rich cultural history, strong academic institutions, and new digital energy.

To build on this year's success and make the city even more of a hub for people-centered innovation and open technology development, the Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Hub announced that PATEC will return in 2026.