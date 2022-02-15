Portsmouth Tinder swindler's Sticky Boy doughnut shop has sign removed after he failed to pay for it

THE sign of a currently-closed doughnut shop in Portsmouth has been taken down after it was revealed its recently-convicted owner had not paid for it.

By Fiona Callingham
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 1:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 3:59 pm

Lettering above the Sticky Boy Donut shop in Albert Road, Southsea, has been removed.

It comes after the store’s registered director, Richard Dexter, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for defrauding a victim out of £141,500 at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 10.

Southsea Tinder swindler who boasted of having hot air balloon and private jet j...

The Sticky Boy Donut shop in Albert Road with the sign removed

Sticky Boy opened in late January but has been closed since last week.

As reported, during its limited run a number of bizarre replies had been left by a representative of the shop to any negative reviews on Google – including ones claiming the reviewer had never visited and hinting at a ‘smear campaign.’

SEE ALSO: Bizarre clapbacks to negative reviews of Sticky Boy Donuts

The sign had been supplied by the Sign Shop Portsmouth, which declined to comment.

