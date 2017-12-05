Portsmouth Toys R Us store to remain open amid store closures

JOBS are safe in Portsmouth despite major cuts to one of the nation’s biggest toy retailers.

Toys ‘R’ Us have confirmed its Portsmouth branch, in Anchorage Park, won’t be axed.

It comes as the firm revealed it was shutting at least 26 of its stores across the UK by spring 2018 – with 800 jobs in the firing line.

The announcement comes three months after the company filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Canada after admitting it had been struggling with £3.6bn debt and competition online.

Although jobs in Portsmouth have been protected, one of the big box retailer’s other bases in Hampshire has been ear-marked for closure.

Basingstoke is among those that will close next year.

A spokeswoman said: ‘It is likely that the Toys ‘R’ Us store in Basingstoke will close in the spring of 2018. We will continue to honour gift cards and take time to pay agreements and there will be no change to our returns policy.’

She added: ‘The Toys ‘R’ Us stores in Portsmouth will not be closing.’

Southampton Toys ‘R’ Us is also due remain open.