Portsmouth training provider showcases 50-year heritage to minister for apprenticeships and skills
INDEPENDENT training provider PETA held a meeting with the minister for apprenticeships and skills Gillian Keegan.
In partnership with Group Training Association England, the meeting showcased PETA’s work.
For more than 50 years, PETA has provided corporate training, consultancy services and apprenticeships specialising in engineering, business, management and IT.
It is based in Northarbour Road, Cosham and represents more than 300 businesses and delivers more than 400 apprenticeship placements each year.
Chairman of PETA Elliot Seymour told the minister, who visited digitally earlier this summer, about the importance of collaborating with employers in order to offer a positive contribution to the most important skills that are needed in the area.
Huw Chapman, CEO of PETA, said: ‘The minister was keen to speak to apprentices Harry Swatton of Eaton, Sam Walker of TRUMPF Lasers, Kirsten Corbett of Safran Helicopter Engines and Vaclav Petucha of Allergy Therapeutics, who all shared their experiences.
‘They said apprenticeships were not always promoted as a way forward after school, and that they have enjoyed their partnership with PETA and their employers, saying it has delivered a supportive, well-structured and great route to getting them work ready.’