Portsmouth training provider showcases 50-year heritage to minister for apprenticeships and skills

Members of staff from PETA

In partnership with Group Training Association England, the meeting showcased PETA’s work.

For more than 50 years, PETA has provided corporate training, consultancy services and apprenticeships specialising in engineering, business, management and IT.

It is based in Northarbour Road, Cosham and represents more than 300 businesses and delivers more than 400 apprenticeship placements each year.

Chairman of PETA Elliot Seymour told the minister, who visited digitally earlier this summer, about the importance of collaborating with employers in order to offer a positive contribution to the most important skills that are needed in the area.

Huw Chapman, CEO of PETA, said: ‘The minister was keen to speak to apprentices Harry Swatton of Eaton, Sam Walker of TRUMPF Lasers, Kirsten Corbett of Safran Helicopter Engines and Vaclav Petucha of Allergy Therapeutics, who all shared their experiences.